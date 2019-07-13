Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Crematory Services
405 1St St Nw
Elkader, IA 52043
(563) 245-1113
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Shea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Shea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Shea Obituary
MARIE SHEA Elkader Marie (Belschner) Erickson Shea, 98, formerly of Volga, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Elkader Care Center. Visitation: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Volga, where a rosary will be said at 3:30 p.m. and a Scripture service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday at the church after 9:30 a.m. until Mass time. Mass of Resurrection: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Volga with the Rev. John Haugen as celebrant. Inurnment: 1 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery in Wadena, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Elkader is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now