MARIE SHEA Elkader Marie (Belschner) Erickson Shea, 98, formerly of Volga, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Elkader Care Center. Visitation: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Volga, where a rosary will be said at 3:30 p.m. and a Scripture service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday at the church after 9:30 a.m. until Mass time. Mass of Resurrection: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Volga with the Rev. John Haugen as celebrant. Inurnment: 1 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery in Wadena, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Elkader is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 13, 2019