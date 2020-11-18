MARILYN ANN (MILLER) CONWAY Keystone Marilyn Ann (Miller) Conway was born May 5, 1928, in Keystone, Iowa, in her childhood home. She was the only child of Arnold Miller and Alice and Arthur Schneider. Arthur was a blessed presence in her life. Marilyn graduated from Keystone High School, with the Class of 1946. On April 10, 1947, she married the love of her life, Francis Richard "Dick" Conway. To this union three children were born: David of Cedar Rapids, Sally of Dillon, Mont., and Julie, of Central City. At the age of 50, she started her career as a beautician and opened her own shop, Marilyn's Magic Mirror next to Conway Barber Shop in Keystone. For 10 years, she enjoyed her career and following retirement, she and dad were able to travel, and took many trips with friends and family. Oh, how she loved "going west," her term for heading to the casino! Mom was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 67 years, who passed in February 2015. She is survived by her children, David, Sally and Julie (Dave); grandchildren, Josh, Holly, Caleb, Carly, Cain, Conor, Zach, Jacob and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Kyia, Charles, Lucas, Emily, Alyssa, Carson, Kole, Landon, Owen, Claire and Judy; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Nicholas, Ivan and Jakob; as well as one stepgreat-great-grandchild, Emilie. Private graveside services will be held for immediate family members. Memorials can be directed to the Keystone Nursing Care Center or Keystone Turners. Our family will be forever grateful to the entire staff at the Keystone Nursing Care Center, who treated mom not only with respect, but immense love. Mom's nurses at Mercy Hospital on the last day of her life were a blessing as well. We urge everyone to stay safe and treat this virus as real.



