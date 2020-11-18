1/1
Marilyn Ann (Miller) Conway
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARILYN ANN (MILLER) CONWAY Keystone Marilyn Ann (Miller) Conway was born May 5, 1928, in Keystone, Iowa, in her childhood home. She was the only child of Arnold Miller and Alice and Arthur Schneider. Arthur was a blessed presence in her life. Marilyn graduated from Keystone High School, with the Class of 1946. On April 10, 1947, she married the love of her life, Francis Richard "Dick" Conway. To this union three children were born: David of Cedar Rapids, Sally of Dillon, Mont., and Julie, of Central City. At the age of 50, she started her career as a beautician and opened her own shop, Marilyn's Magic Mirror next to Conway Barber Shop in Keystone. For 10 years, she enjoyed her career and following retirement, she and dad were able to travel, and took many trips with friends and family. Oh, how she loved "going west," her term for heading to the casino! Mom was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 67 years, who passed in February 2015. She is survived by her children, David, Sally and Julie (Dave); grandchildren, Josh, Holly, Caleb, Carly, Cain, Conor, Zach, Jacob and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Kyia, Charles, Lucas, Emily, Alyssa, Carson, Kole, Landon, Owen, Claire and Judy; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Nicholas, Ivan and Jakob; as well as one stepgreat-great-grandchild, Emilie. Private graveside services will be held for immediate family members. Memorials can be directed to the Keystone Nursing Care Center or Keystone Turners. Our family will be forever grateful to the entire staff at the Keystone Nursing Care Center, who treated mom not only with respect, but immense love. Mom's nurses at Mercy Hospital on the last day of her life were a blessing as well. We urge everyone to stay safe and treat this virus as real.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home
92 5th Ave
Keystone, IA 52249
(319) 442-3315
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Phillips Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved