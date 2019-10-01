|
|
MARILYN L. ASK Cedar Rapids Marilyn L. Ask, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at West Ridge Care Center. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church by Pastor Jay Jentink. A private family burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Teahen Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Bob; four children, Janis (Ron) Tower of Fairfax, Becky (Dennis) Borrett, Jerry (Shelley) Ask and Carolyn (Tony) Beets, all of Cedar Rapids; and nine grandchildren, Lindsay (Mark) McDermott and their children, Mallory and Jace of Fairfax, Brad (Cara) Tower and their children, Brady and Kyler, Andrew (Megan) Tower and their children, Luke Resheter and Elizabeth, all of Fairfax, Amy (Rob) Porter and their children, Grace, Ty, Zachary and Nicholas, Blake (Beth) Borrett and their children, Weston, Ryder, Harley and Kainen, all of Ankeny, Emily (Rob) Orna and their children, Bella, Evan and Brooklynn of Johnston, Hayley Ask of Portland, Ore., Jordan (Winter) Ask and their children, Jesse and Donovan of Owasso, Okla., and Tyler Ask of Studio City, Calif. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Gerald Reed, Elaine Reichert, Norma Leibbrand and Paul Reed. Marilyn was born Sept. 7, 1929, in Muscatine, the daughter of Harry P. and Mabel Catterson Reed. She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1947 and attended William Penn College in Oskaloosa. Marilyn married Robert Ask on May 29, 1949, at Bloomington Friends Church in Muscatine. Marilyn had been a very active member of Calvary Baptist Church since 1952. She was superintendent of Beginners Department in Sunday school for 46 years, coordinator of Children's Ministry, M.O.P.S. Ministry (Mothers of Pre-Schoolers) for 15 years, Missions Committee chairwoman, deaconess and Building Committee member in 1978. Marilyn also was a member of the Linn County Republican Central Committee and she was involved in the P.T.A. programs at Cleveland, Roosevelt and Jefferson schools. Marilyn and Bob received the William Penn University Hall of Fame Family Torch Award in 1973. Marilyn was the ideal coach's wife. She supported and volunteered at many Jefferson High School events. She also sacked popcorn for the Jefferson High School Booster Club for more than 10 years. Marilyn was a Chicago Cubs fan who enjoyed gardening, birdwatching and loved to travel. Bob and Marilyn, along with family, attended many family sporting events. Nothing compared to the time Marilyn spent with family. First and foremost, Marilyn loved the Lord. She accepted Christ as her Savior at the age of 10, and for the next eight decades lived to glorify Him. Special thank you to all the caregivers at West Ridge Care Center for their loving and expert care. Memorials may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019