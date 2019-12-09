|
MARILYN C. WHITE Grand Mound Mrs. Marilyn C. White, 97, died Thursday evening, Dec. 5, 2019, at Wheatland Manor. Surviving are her children, Karilyn (Ed) Decker of Clarence, Roger (Pam) White of Calamus and JoAnn Jeffrey of DeWitt; four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a great-grandchild expected in May; a niece; and several nephews. Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound, from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the funeral home with Pastor Denise Anderberg officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Calamus. A complete obituary may be viewed and condolences expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019