MARILYN SYLVIA (ERICKSON) CANADY Cedar Rapids Marilyn Sylvia (Erickson) Canady died Nov. 16, 2020, at her home with her family at her side following a valiant three-year battle with cancer. Private family services will be at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The service will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, and may be viewed at client. tribucast.com/tcid/10152851
. Marilyn was born Aug. 6, 1944, to Harold and Mary (Barth) Erickson in Decorah, Iowa. After graduating from Decorah High School, she attended Luther College, earning a bachelor of science degree in biology. She began her professional career at Mayo Clinic followed by the Veteran's Administration Hospital. In 1971, Marilyn married Jerry Canady in Decorah. She was a loving, caring wife to Jerry and mother to their three beautiful daughters. Marilyn proudly raised her three girls into successful young women, after which she resumed her scientific career at Cargill Analytical and ultimately retired from Diamond V Mills. Marilyn always cherished spending time with her family, even more so during the holidays. Some of her favorite hobbies were reading, bird watching, sewing and gardening. She was an avid bowler. Marilyn was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion, Iowa. She is survived by her beloved husband, Jerry; daughter, Robyn and husband, John McNicholas, of Atlanta, Ga.; daughter, Heather of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Michelle and husband, Richard Mach of Bowie, Md.; and brother, Harlan and wife, Lorraine Erickson of Decorah. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ervin. Marilyn and her family are extremely thankful for the care and support provided by: National Cancer Institute, www.cancer.gov/about-nci/overview/contributing;
University of Iowa Holden Cancer Center, donate.givetoiowa.org/s/1773/foundation/interior.aspx?sid=1773&gid=2&pgid=499&cid=1232&appealcode=2021GFWA;
National Institute of Health Family Lodge, fnih.org/donate/safra_lodge;
UnityPoint Hospice, www.unitypoint.org/cedarrapids/services-foundation-donate-now.aspx; American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html;
and Right at Home, In Home Care & Assistance, www.rightathome.net/cedar-rapids
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any of these valuable organizations.
