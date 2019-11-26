Home

Marilyn DeLong

Marilyn DeLong Obituary
MARILYN FULLER DELONG Aug. 9, 1944 Nov. 23, 2019 Cedar Rapids Marilyn Fuller Delong, formerly of Long Beach, Calif., and Cedar Rapids, died Nov. 23, 2019. She was the daughter of Mae Millard and Pinkie Fuller. She attended Jefferson High School, St. Luke's Nursing School and Coe College. She also earned a Master of Arts degree. She worked in hospitals, taught nursing and wrote numerous health care-related articles, CE courses and a book. She is survived by her heartbroken daughter, Christine. She loved animals, cooking and baseball. In lieu of flowers, please send happy memories of Marilyn you would like to share with her daughter to [email protected]
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
