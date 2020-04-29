|
MARILYN J. DEMORY Cedar Rapids Marilyn Jean Demory, 91, of Apache Junction, Ariz., formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died peacefully in her home Saturday, April 25, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with heart disease and psoriatic arthritis. Survivors include a son, Michael (Teresa) of Mexico, Mo.; three daughters, Patti (Jeff) Ogden of Pocahontas, Ark., Susan Skoog of Burnsville, Minn., and Sandra (Wes) Nosek of Gilbert, Ariz.; two sisters, Barbara Ultis of Cedar Rapids and Carol Allen of Marion; nine grandchildren, Chad, Michael Paul, Heather, Matt, Chari, Danielle, Kehly, Braydon and Jake, 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 58 years, Ted; and great-grandson, Micah Ogden. Marilyn was born Nov. 4, 1928, to LeRoy and Doris Muir in Waterloo, Iowa. The family moved to Cedar Rapids in the summer of 1940. After graduating from Franklin High School in June 1947, she was employed by Quaker Oats Co. as a bookkeeper where she met Ted. They were married on June 4, 1950. Besides being a wife and mother, Marilyn worked various bookkeeping and data processing jobs that she took great pride in. Sanitary Farm Dairies, Collins Radio, Manpower, Coe College were her various employers over the years. Ted and Marilyn moved to Arizona in 1978. She retired from State Farm in July 1991. Courage, strength, determination and a sense of humor were just a few of the traits Marilyn was known for when faced with loss of physical agility and adversity. With grace and fortitude, Marilyn remained independent after Ted passed away in 2009. She left behind her beloved pet, Bear, a cat rescue, whom she adored and was a wonderful, comforting companion to her. She was an accomplished seamstress before her disability made that hobby impossible. She loved card games, bingo, reading mystery novels, working on word puzzles and watching sports. A memorial service will be held at Cedar Memorial at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Cedar Valley Humane Society.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020