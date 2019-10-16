|
MARILYN I. DOMINE Cedar Rapids Marilyn I. Domine, 94, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at New City Church, 5335 Midway Dr. NW, Cedar Rapids. Marilyn was born July 24, 1925, to Thomas and Lela (Sauer) Kennedy in Cedar Rapids. She was united in marriage to Lyle Domine on Sept. 14, 1947, in Cedar Rapids. Marilyn worked as a drill press operator for Universal Gym for many years. Following her retirement, she worked at Wilson Avenue Drugtown and at Edgewood Produce Market. She really enjoyed working in her flower garden, playing bingo and shopping. She is survived by her children, Barbara Domine (Robert Prochaska), Marsha Willox and Sharon Domine, all of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Aaron Domine, Karesha Domine (Dwayne Williams), Leopoldo Willox (Misty), Melida Willox and Alexander Willox; nine great-grandchildren; her best friend, Jackie Aldrich; and special cat, Furby. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lyle; daughter, Rebecca Domine; son, Scott; and six siblings. The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Irving Point for their loving care they showed Marilyn. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019