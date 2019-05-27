MARILYN EILEEN MACPHERSON Marion Marilyn Eileen MacPherson, 72, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born Jan. 31, 1947, to Verne and Margaret (Samuelson) Stumbo in Boone County. Marilyn grew up on a farm and went to country school and then in Odgen, Iowa. She married her high school sweetheart, Douglas MacPherson, on March 12, 1966. Doug was in the U.S. Navy at the time, so they spent their first years in San Diego, San Francisco and then Hawaii. They finally settled in Marion, Iowa. Marilyn worked and then owned K-Jeans Uniforms for 35 years. She was very devoted to her family. She is survived by her husband, Doug of Marion; son, Christopher (Andrea) of Anamosa; daughter, Beth (Joe) Miller of Swisher; grandchildren, Paige, Cameron, Jamee and Brandee; and great-grandchild, James. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and stillborn sister, Donna Marie. Per Marilyn's wishes, there will be no services. Please share a memory of Marilyn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019