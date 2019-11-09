|
MARILYN ELIZABETH COFFMAN South English Marilyn Elizabeth Coffman was born on Jan. 1, 1936, in Quinter, Kan., the daughter of Milo and Pearl Jamison Metsker. She graduated from Alameda High School in Lakewood, Colo., in 1953 and from McPherson College in McPherson, Kan., in 1957, where she met her husband, Paul Coffman of South English, Iowa. Marilyn and Paul were married on July 6, 1957, at the Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren in Denver, Colo. She moved to Iowa and lived in South English her adult life. Marilyn taught middle school in Webster, Iowa, and substitute taught in the English Valley school system. Marilyn was a U.S. Postal Service rural mail carrier for many years, and enjoyed serving the communities of South English, North English and Kinross before her retirement in 1997. Marilyn was a member of the English River Church of the Brethren and always enjoyed singing in choir and special quartets and serving as choir director. She became an ordained minister in 2002 and served the church in various roles all her adult life. Marilyn enjoyed her travels, which took her to Europe and the Middle East and back to the mountains and family of Colorado. She especially enjoyed photography, reading and writing, and visits with family and friends. Marilyn died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, surrounded by love, at English Valley Care Center at the age of 83. She is survived by her husband, Paul; her children, Joel Coffman of Kansas City, Mo., Anne Larson of Aurora, Colo., Mary Harlow (Jeff) of Parker, Colo., and Lora Coffman (Geri Jacobs) of Des Moines, Iowa; her grandchildren, Marc and Nate Larson of Aurora, Colo.; her brothers, Carl (Joan) Metsker of Watkins, Colo., and Gary (Shirley) Metsker of Phoenix, Ariz.; and many longtime friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, Nov. 11, at the English River Church of the Brethren, near South English, with visitation at 9 a.m. and the funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Brethren Cemetery. Powell Funeral Home in North English is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Habitat for Humanity or the . The family extends their deepest appreciation to the staff of both Trinity Center Luther Park and English Valley Care Center for their excellent care of Marilyn. www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019