MARILYN ELOISE SALES Cedar Rapids Marilyn Eloise Sales, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Visitation will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Graveside services will be held Thursday, Feb. 6, at Gunion Christian Church Cemetery, Cisne, Ill. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Fred; children, Kelli (John) Kelchen, Heather (Terry) Burkart, Kristin Sales, Rachel Van Tomme, Karin (Tom) Sabyan, Nicole (Eric) Wagner and Brandon (Molly) Sales; sister, Sherry (Kevin) Wolfe; brother, Perry (Linda) Reid; 12 grandchildren, whom she adored; one great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burney and Eloise (Howard) Reid; one brother, Burney Lee; and one sister, Karen Jane. Marilyn was born Sept. 2, 1944, in Flora, Ill. She graduated from Flora High School, continuing her education at the Missouri Baptist College of Nursing. Marilyn spent most of her career in Iowa, retiring as the director of nursing for the Iowa Department of Corrections in 2006. During her tenure at the IDC Marilyn received numerous awards and acknowledgements. Marilyn was most proud of her role in the development and implementation of Sail to Serenity Hospice program, which was featured in the Academy Award nominated HBO documentary "Prison Terminal: The Last Days of Private Jack Hall," directed by subsequent friend Edgar Barens. Marilyn loved hunting and fishing with her husband, gardening, and cooking with her grandbabies. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and loved them all deeply. She is painfully missed by all the lives she touched. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be sent to Heather Burkart, 9363 Wilson St., West Des Moines, IA 50266. The donations will be forwarded on to Sail Away to Serenity Hospice program to honor Marilyn's memory. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020