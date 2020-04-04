|
MARILYN J. LYON Cedar Rapids Marilyn J. Lyon, 87, of Cedar Rapids, originally of Olin, passed away on April 3, 2020. The family will be having a private graveside service at the Green Cemetery in Morley. Marilyn was born Feb. 18, 1933, in Jones County, Iowa, to Harlan and Gladys (Bodkin) Hotz. She was united in marriage to Donald E. Lyon on Feb. 7, 1948, in rural Olin. They were married for 53 years. Those left to cherish her memories are her five children, Daniel (Michal Ann) Lyon of Wickenberg, Ariz., Tanya (Danny) Steggall of Solon, Mark (Sue) Lyon of Bettendorf, Penny (Brian) Maul of Jacksonville, Ark., and Kandy (Allan) Worthen of Cedar Rapids; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Dorothy Bixler; one grandson; and two great-grandsons. Marilyn's family wants to extend a special thank-you to everyone at Heritage Specialty Care and Hospice of Mercy. Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence, has taken Marilyn and her family in their care. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020