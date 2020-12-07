MARILYN JANE (BYS) ZVACEK Cedar Rapids Marilyn Jane (Bys) Zvacek of Cedar Rapids, passed away in her home the morning of De. 5, 2020, with her husband at her side. Private Celebration of Life services for Marilyn will be Wednesday, Dec. 9, with the Rev. Dr. Julie Schuett, of First Presbyterian Church Near Ely, presiding. The service will be recorded live and a link will be available for all to view on Marilyn's obituary page on www.broshchapel.com
. Public visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St., SW. Private family inurnment will be in Shueyville Cemetery. Marilyn was born on Dec. 25, 1937, near Swisher, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Carolyn (Kopecky) Bys. She graduated from Wilson High School and was united in marriage to Robert Zvacek on Feb. 14, 1959. Marilyn was employed by College Community School District for many years beginning as a volunteer teacher's aide, and later provided administrative support for the High School office until her retirement. Before College Community, she worked at Square D as a secretary to the plant manager. In her retirement, Marilyn enjoyed working at the polls during elections, volunteered at the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library, belonged to the Ely Town & Country Club and was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church Near Ely, where she took part in many church activities, participated in Bible study and served as both Elder and Deacon. Marilyn loved spending time with her family and visits from her granddaughters. She had beautiful cursive handwriting and was a fabulous cook and baker, including her mastery of traditional Czech kolaches. She loved her church family, cooking shows, feeding the birds and tending to her flowers and hosta beds. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Bret (Mindy) Zvacek of Hannawa Falls, N.Y.; daughter, Alyson (Todd) Eadie of Solon; and granddaughters, Morgan and Makenna Eadie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Carolyn Bys, and her father- and mother-in-law, Edward and Bessie Zvacek. In lieu of flowers, memorials may either be directed to First Presbyterian Church Near Ely or to the donor's choice of charity in her name. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to UnityPoint Hospice for their outstanding care and support throughout Marilyn's illness. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
.