Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
1:30 PM
livestreamed
Brosh Chapel's Facebook page
View Map
Marilyn Jean Olson


1938 - 2020
Marilyn Jean Olson Obituary
MARILYN JEAN OLSON Cedar Rapids Marilyn Jean Olson, 82, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Heritage Nursing and Rehab Center. Celebration of Life services will be livestreamed starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 19, on Brosh Chapel's Facebook page. Friends and family are encouraged to view, leave a condolence during the service. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Marilyn was born March 25, 1938, in Des Moines, the daughter of Farol and Grace (Snyder) Feight. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Roosevelt, Class of 1956. Marilyn was united in marriage to Ray Olson on June 16, 1959, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She worked at Dearborn Brass, Killian's and Younkers Department Store at Westdale for many years. Marilyn enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, watching the Cyclones and, most of all, spending time with her family and friends. Marilyn is survived by her children, Curtis (Pam) Olson of Brookings, S.D., and Eric (Jodi) Olson of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Hayle (Sean) Santella of Boise, Idaho, Clayton Olson of Beaumont, Texas, Alyssa Olson and Alex Olson, both of Cedar Rapids; her brothers, William Feight of Des Moines and James (Debbie) Feight of Cedar Rapids; her sisters-in-law; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray, who died Jan. 31, 2012; and her sister-in-law, Darlene Feight. Memorials may be directed to the family. The family would like to extend a special thank-you the staff at Heritage for their loving care of Marilyn. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 18, 2020
