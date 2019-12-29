|
MARILYN JEAN SCHLOTTERBACK Marion Marilyn Jean Schlotterback, 78, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, conducted by Certified Celebrant Amy Hart. A private family burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Marilyn was born on Sept. 30, 1941, to Lloyd and Elsie (Koppin) Hutchinson in Grinnell, Iowa. Marilyn spent her childhood in Kellogg, Iowa, and graduated from Newton High School. Marilyn worked at Marion City Hall as an administrative assistant for more than 25 years. She and John spent endless hours gardening and flipping houses. They spent over a year restoring a stunning historical home in Marion. Marilyn adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a quick wit and was a bright light to so many. Left to honor Marilyn's memory include her two children, Kirk (Karen) Rutledge of Salem, Ore., and Kristin (Chad) Van Hauen of Johnston; three stepchildren, Lyn (Frank) Mickam of Marion, Lori (Allen) Mast of Marion and J.D. (Susann) Schlotterback of Philadelphia, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Tyler Moriarty, Jordan Moriarty, Meghan (Cameron) Gallop, Nick (Danielle) Rutledge, Kaitlyn Rutledge, Sarah Mickam, Jerimiah Gunzenhauser, Jon Schlotterback and Paige Schlotterback, two great-grandchildren; and one brother, Larry (Faye) Hutchinson of Gilbert, Ariz. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Schlotterback; parents, Lloyd and Elsie Hutchinson; two brothers, Lloyd Hutchinson Jr. and Roger Hutchinson at infancy; and two sisters, Doris Froah and Arlene Myers. Marilyn's family would like to extend a very special thank-you to the staff at Hiawatha Care Center, Mill Pond Care Center and UnityPoint Hospice of Des Moines. She absolutely loved her care providers and considered many of them family. Please share a memory of Marilyn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019