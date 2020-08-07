1/1
Marilyn Joyce Tanner
MARILYN JOYCE TANNER Williamsburg Marilyn Joyce Tanner was born June 29, 1932, in Ladora, Iowa, the daughter of Eugene and Kathryn (Beckering) Tanner. She graduated from Williamsburg High School and Lutheran Deaconess School of Nursing in Chicago. She was a registered nurse working at Lutheran General Hospital in Chicago and later at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Marilyn enjoyed traveling, was an animal lover and a diehard Cubs, Bears and Iowa Hawkeye fan. She was a former member of the Eastern Star and volunteer at Safe Haven of Iowa County. Marilyn was a member of the Ohio Methodist Church near Ladora and the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Williamsburg. Marilyn passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City at the age of 88. She is survived by her sister, Patricia (Dave) Miller of Montezuma; four nieces and nephews, Daniel (Martha) Miller of Indianola, Julie Miller Bedford, Texas, Mark (Trish) Miller of Del Hart, Texas, and Heidi (Ben) Tume of Hurst, Texas; and a number of great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Ohio Cemetery near Ladora. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for services. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2020.
