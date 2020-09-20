She was a very special person and my very first friend when we moved here in 2002. She insisted right away that I call her “mom” and she always called me her daughter. Sometimes she would call me on the phone just to visit and sometimes Dr. Ken would call me to talk and visit too. Those conversations were funny sometimes. Dr Ken couldn’t hear very well at that time in life and I would be yelling into the phone and he would be yelling back...Then, I would hear Marilyn in the background yelling “give him a second Diana-he’s hooking up his hearing machine” and then we would laugh as we were all still having to yell into the phone. They were very special people, both with a great sense of humor. I was always welcomed as a member of their family. There are times we would see them at the same medical conferences at Okoboji or in Des Moines and our family was always invited to sit at their table and eat with them as part of their family, not as friends, but as family. Marilyn and I used to have lunch together on a regular basis before she needed homecare assistance, and it was always at the Olive Garden. She absolutely loved the Olive Garden! All of the staff knew Marilyn. Many of the staff would come by our table to say hi and chat with her when we were there, so much so that it was hard to eat because everyone who worked there wanted to visit with her. She always gave the staff her undivided attention. She knew all of their names. She always listened and always engaged in conversations with them too. She knew about their spouses, their kids, their grandkids, their lives, their histories, what side of town they lived on and even some of their relatives. She loved going into Younkers and VonMaur as well and as you can imagine, the staff at those places knew and loved Marilyn too. She never forgot my or Paul’s birthday. My cards from her were always signed “love, mom.” She always sent a christmas gift to us as a family. Sometimes she would give me and Paul funny socks-she had a great sense of humor. She was the most generous person I have ever met. She truly and sincerely cared about people and the well-being of other people. You were always considered a friend. She was one-of-a-kind and I will miss her so much. She left the world a better place.



Diana Thomas

Friend