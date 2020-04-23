|
|
MARILYN JUNE (SATTERTHWAITE) MANSON Cedar Rapids Marilyn June (Satterthwaite) Manson, 92, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, due to complications from a spinal infection. Private family burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A public Celebration of Life will take place at a later date to be announced. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Marilyn was born on Jan. 2, 1928, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Willa Arlene (Gaston) Satterthwaite. She was the second baby to be born at the hospital in Burlington that year. In her youth, Marilyn never gave a second thought about jumping into the Mississippi and going for a swim. She graduated from Burlington High School, Class of 1945, where she helped as a library assistant at the school and was active in the drama club, orchestra and choir. Marilyn received her college education through Burlington Junior College, Parsons College for one year and the University of Iowa, where she studied English and physical education. Marilyn was on the synchronized swim team at the University of Iowa. She worked as a lifeguard during her high school and college years, helping save lives. After college Marilyn worked in correspondence for engineering and purchasing at Burlington Instruments, which later became Texas Instruments. She then worked as a production editor at Stamats Publishing Co., which included working with the Chicago and New York offices. Marilyn also sold for Avon. She met the love of her life, Richard Carl Manson, at a dance in Iowa City. They were united in marriage on June 10, 1949, in Iowa City, the day Richard graduated from the University of Iowa with his bachelor's degree in business. Early in their marriage, Marilyn and Richard owned a kennel and raised and showed dogs. After starting their family, Marilyn and Richard took their children on many camping trips. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Wrigley Field. Marilyn was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church where she was active in several committees, bridge club, and was a volunteer putting kits together for children in need. She was on the board of the Brain Injury Association of Iowa, the East Central Chapter. Marilyn was a skilled knitter, loved playing bridge, and reading, averaging about 60 books per year. In the last five years, she had visited over 300 bookstores. She was a fantastic crossword puzzler and could solve the New York Times crossword in minutes. Marilyn enjoyed going to the Cedar Rapids Public Library. She was a supporter of public schools. Marilyn was an avid traveler, recently visiting New York, Alaska and Florida. Some of her most recent long walks were spent along the beaches of Florida. Marilyn liked to cook and bake, collecting and trying new recipes. She loved the sunshine, being outdoors and tending to her rose garden and indoor plants. Marilyn was very musical, playing the violin, piano and singing. She faithfully renewed her swim pass for lap swimming at the Cedar Rapids Community Pools for her summer exercise. Marilyn was adventurous and played tennis and golf. She loved rooting for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. Marilyn was an animal lover. She supported her grandkids in their activities and events. Marilyn will be missed by those who loved her. Survivors include her son, Robert Manson (Michelle) of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Ann "Annie" (Carl) Arbuckle of Ames; two grandchildren, Sarah Arbuckle and Rob Arbuckle, both of Ames; sister, Evelyn "Johnny" Cox of Keosauqua, Iowa; sister-in-law, Joan Satterthwaite of Tucson, Ariz.; beloved cousin, Don (Kay) Sweazey of Seattle, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard, in 2010; daughter, Jeanne; and brother, Robert Satterthwaite. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Marilyn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020