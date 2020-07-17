1/1
Marilyn K. Silker
MARILYN K. SILKER Vinton Marilyn K. Silker, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at University Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton, with the Rev. Kurt Brubaker officiating. Interment will be held at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., also at the funeral home on Monday. A memorial fund has been established. Because of COVID-19 concerns, face coverings will be worn for visitation and the funeral service. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 17, 2020.
