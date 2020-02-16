|
MARILYN LEE MCSHANE BAILEY Springville Marilyn Lee McShane Bailey, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend went to be with her Lord on Feb. 10, 2020. Marilyn was born on Oct. 27, 1935, in Springville, Iowa, to Howard and Clara Davis McShane; where she grew up and graduated from Springville High School in 1953. Marilyn married Kenneth Bailey in 1953. They lived and farmed in the Springville/Marion area for a few years before moving to Grant Parish, La., in 1962 where they had a dairy farm. Marilyn worked at the Department of Family Services for more than 25 years and was an active member of the Colfax Baptist Church. Marilyn remained in Louisiana following Kenneth's death in 2007 and then moved to Crenshaw County, Ala., in 2010 to be closer to her daughter and family. Marilyn was a member of South Luverne Baptist Church and enjoyed her time socializing at the senior center. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Dale Bailey; and many other family members. Left behind is the family she loved so much: her son, Terry (Dewy) Bailey of Houston, Texas; daughter, Sherri (Roger) Humphreys of Luverne, Ala.; grandchildren, Joshua (Paige) Humphreys of Prattville, Ala., Jennifer Humphreys of Mobile, Ala., Jessica Bailey of Lafayette, La., Claire Humphreys of Luverne and Caleb Humphreys of Lubbock, Texas; and one sister, Jean Schmidt, and one brother, Don (Jane) McShane, both of Springville, Iowa. Marilyn also leaves behind cousins, nieces, nephews, two great-grandchildren and friends she has made along the way. She wants you to know she'll always "love you more." Service was held at South Luverne Baptist Church on Friday, Feb. 14. The family will hold a private burial in Louisiana at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the in remembrance of Marilyn's caring spirit.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020