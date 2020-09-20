MARILYN MILDRED HARNISH Anamosa Marilyn Mildred Harnish, 84, of Hiawatha, formerly of Anamosa, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public services held at this time. A private graveside service for the family and close friends is being planned at a later date at Coggon Cemetery in Coggon, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Homes & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family with arrangements. Marilyn was born on Dec. 1, 1935, in Anamosa, Iowa, one of two daughters to Lee and Josephine Wolfe Monroe. She had attended school in Anamosa and later went on to graduate from college, earning a nursing degree. In June of 1953, Marilyn was united in marriage to Lynton Orville Harnish in Hopkinton, Iowa. To this union, one daughter was born, Audrey. For several years, Marilyn was employed in health care as a licensed practical nurse until she retired in 2000. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Marilyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Audrey Harnish of Hiawatha; three grandchildren, Melissa Harnish of San Antonio, Texas, Tennie (Kyle) Kruse of Hardy, Iowa, and Scotty Shover Jr., also of Hiawatha; and four great-grandchildren, Zakery, Veronica, Estrella and Ben. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lynton; and sister, Joyce Sindelar. Please share a memory of Marilyn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
