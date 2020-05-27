|
MARILYN ELIZABETH PROUTY Marion Marilyn Elizabeth Prouty, 92, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, from COVID-19. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Marilyn was born Nov. 19, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and M. Estella (Frentress) Johnson. She was raised by her mother and paternal grandparents, Sophia and Chris, who were from Sweden. Her grandfather was her best friend, they would hang out in the barn singing and telling stories. Marilyn graduated from Marion High School in 1945. She was the youngest supervisor at the Marion Telephone Co. at the age of 18, which is where she met her husband, Daniel. They were united in marriage on July 15, 1946, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She always wanted to have a dozen children. She almost made it, she had 11. Marilyn was an avid reader of history books, mysteries and cookbooks. Her husband drove her everywhere and following his death, she finally got her driver's license at the age of 63. She was never home after that. Marilyn was a Boy Scout den mother, Bluebird leader, and volunteered at the Veteran's Hospital in Iowa City for 20-plus years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Jane (Douglas) Anderson of Provo, Utah, Rebecca Durand of Cedar Rapids, Michael Prouty of Cedar Rapids, Kathleen (Rod) Cozart of Baldwin, Melton Prouty of Ames, Iowa, Mary Richman of Marion, Thomas (Carla) Prouty of Cedar Rapids, Mark Prouty of Salem, Utah, Jeffrey Prouty of Marion and Joseph (Rhonda) Prouty of Cedar Rapids; daughter-in-law, Lelia Prouty of Robins; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel; son, Steven Prouty; grandson in infancy, Trevor Richman; brother, Robert Johnson; sister, Mary Esther; and son-in-law, Donald Durand. Memorials in Marilyn's memory may be directed to Camp Courageous in Monticello, Iowa. Please share a memory of Marilyn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2020