MARILYN ELIZABETH PROUTY Marion Marilyn Elizabeth Prouty, 92, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, due to COVID-19. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m Saturday, Sept. 12, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, where a Celebration of Life service will begin at 11 a.m. All attendees are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.



