MARILYN RHOADS Keystone Marilyn Rhoads, 93, of Granger, Ind., formerly of Keystone, passed peacefully of natural causes, Nov. 25, 2020, while residing at The Hearth at Juday Creek, Granger, Ind. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton at a later date. She was born Aug. 21, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Roy and Hazel Appleton. She was united in marriage Nov. 12, 1946, to Lloyd (Dusty) Rhoads. Surviving are her three children, Diana (Richard) Peck, Mich., Michael Rhoads, Pa., and Deb (Joel) Vogeler, Iowa; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2007; a brother, Roger Albert; and one grandson, Douglas Peck. Online condolences may be left a www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
