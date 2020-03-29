Home

MARILYN ROSA (GRANT) NIDEY Marion Marilyn Rosa (Grant) Nidey, 85, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion. A memorial service with inurnment is being planned for late summer 2020. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Marilyn was born Feb. 24, 1935, in Washington County, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Rosa (Edwards) Grant. On June 21, 1952, Marilyn was united in marriage to Donald "Don" Dean Nidey. She was a homemaker, avid birdwatcher, flower enthusiast and cat lover. Marilyn was a member of First Assembly of God Christian Church in Cedar Rapids. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Marilyn is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, Rick Nidey of Iowa City, Iowa; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Max (Judy) Grant, Mildford (Alice) Grant and James (Kathy) Grant; and former son-in-law, Michael Benning. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Nidey; daughter, Jane Benning; sister, Marjorie Carr Wilson; and three brothers, Marion Grant, Harold Grant Jr. and Melvin Grant. Memorials in Marilyn's memory may be directed to Cedar Valley Humane Society. Please share a memory of Marilyn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020
