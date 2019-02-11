MARILYN SHAW OSBORNE Coralville Marilyn Shaw Osborne, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Polk City, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, and with a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, both to be held at the Coralville United Methodist Church. Marilyn was born Feb. 6, 1929, in Taylorville, Ill., the daughter of Floy (White) and Walter Shaw. She attended Illinois State University and the University of Illinois. Marilyn received her teaching degree before moving to Coralville in 1955, and especially enjoyed the early years of the small town's growth. She taught office business skills in the Iowa City school district and adult education programs. Some of Marilyn's fondest memories included the international travel with her husband of over 60 years, Bill Osborne, attending school and athletic events of her children and grandchildren, church activities, family trips to Disney, her bridge group and Hawkeyes athletics. Through her support of family, volunteer work at the University of Iowa, involvement in many local organizations, and her dedication to the Coralville United Methodist Church, Marilyn had a positive influence on many lives. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, James W. (Bill) Osborne. She is survived by her sons, Walter (Nancy) and David (Cindy); and five grandchildren, Jessica (Kevin), Sean (Lianne), Lindsay, JD and Berke. Memorials may be directed to the Coralville United Methodist Church or the J.W. Osborne Endowment Fund through the Radiation Research Society. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Arrangements are with Gay & Ciha Funeral Service. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary