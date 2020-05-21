|
|
MARILYN WILL Coralville Marilyn Will, 84, of Coralville, died peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home, following a long, determined struggle against COPD. At her bedside were her son, dear friends, and supportive home care aides. In 2000, she and Willard returned to Iowa, this time to live in Coralville. Sadly, she and Willard divorced in 2004, but Marilyn maintained a fulfilling life. She continued to support students, but this time much younger ones: she served as a kindergarten aide at Regina Catholic Education Center for three years and then as an aide for Head Start for seven, finally retiring from the classroom in 2010. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, volunteering at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center, and being a member of the Daughters of the King women's support group at Trinity Episcopal Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements. A complete obituary may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2020