MARILYNN "LEE" (ZAVODSKY) THORINGTON Cedar Rapids Marilynn "Lee" (Zavodsky) Thorington, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Memorial services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Inurnment in the Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum Columbarium. There will be a visitation on Wednesday after 10 a.m. at the Chapel. Marilynn was born on Oct. 23, 1930, in Cedar Rapids. She grew up being a hard worker, and it was very important to her. She loved her jobs at Paramount and Claxton Pharmacies, the Hallmark Store, among others. Marilynn married the love of her life, George Thorington, on April 21, 1951. George passed away in 2003. Marilynn spent hours making sure her yard was perfect and was very proud of her home. She loved going to J.C. Penney to get her hair done every week. Marilynn was like a mother to Linda (Hugh) Lekin of Springville and a grandma to Samantha Lekin. She also is survived by nephews, Michael Grow of Hiawatha, David Klinsky of Cedar Rapids and Dr. Robert Klinsky (Dr. Charissa Thorpe) of New Baden, Ill. Marilynn also is survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews and friends who brought joy to her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chauncey and Margaret Zavodsky; sisters, Barbara Grow, Doris Klinsky; and brother-in-law, Donald Grow. Memorial donations may be given to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Please leave a message or tribute to Marilynn's family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019