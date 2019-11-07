Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 W Center St
Monona, IA 52159
(563) 539-2170
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 W Center St
Monona, IA 52159
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Monona, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Monona, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Clifford "Ole" Olson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Clifford "Ole" Olson Obituary
MARION CLIFFORD "OLE" OLSON Monona Marion Clifford "Ole" Olson, 92, of Monona, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Postville Good Samaritan Society in Postville, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona, Iowa, and one hour before the memorial service on Tuesday at the church. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Ole is survived by his wife of 70 years, Fern; children, Carol (Jeff) Akey, Mary Jo (Larry) Moore and Jim (Darla) Olson; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Marion was welcomed into heaven by his parents, Henry and Clara Olson; brothers, Hiram, Gerald, Milo and Don; sister, Clarine (Lloyd) Schutte; and many friends and relatives. A complete obituary may be found at www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -