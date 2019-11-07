|
MARION CLIFFORD "OLE" OLSON Monona Marion Clifford "Ole" Olson, 92, of Monona, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Postville Good Samaritan Society in Postville, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona, Iowa, and one hour before the memorial service on Tuesday at the church. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Ole is survived by his wife of 70 years, Fern; children, Carol (Jeff) Akey, Mary Jo (Larry) Moore and Jim (Darla) Olson; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Marion was welcomed into heaven by his parents, Henry and Clara Olson; brothers, Hiram, Gerald, Milo and Don; sister, Clarine (Lloyd) Schutte; and many friends and relatives. A complete obituary may be found at www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019