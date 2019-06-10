MARION JOAN (MCGRATH) WALTERS Shueyville Marion Joan (McGrath) Walters, 65, of Shueyville, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home following an extended illness. A Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Swisher American Legion Post 671, Swisher, Iowa, with at time for sharing at 7 p.m. Burial will take place in Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marion's name to the Swisher Library or a . Online condolences can be made to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Marion was born Oct. 19, 1953, to Ernest Sr. and Melba (Ellebracht) McGrath, in St. Louis, Mo. She attended St. Jerome Catholic School where she skipped the fourth grade, and graduated from Riverview Gardens Senior High School. Following school at the age of 19, Marion moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with a close friend to begin her career in manufacturing. She later worked for Cherry-Burrell, now Evergreen Packaging, where she met Bruce Walters, they were married July 6, 1990, in North Liberty, Iowa. Together, Marion and Bruce made their home in Shueyville. Marion enjoyed photography, nature and animals. Most of all she loved having fun, playing sports, doing activities with friends and traveling with Bruce. Following retirement in 2010, she often could be found reading. She read over 500 books, some of them twice. She is survived by her stepmother, Helen McGrath of Chesterfield, Mo.; stepson, Chris (Jess) Walters of Van Horne; stepdaughters, Janie (Jason) Fawcett of Robins, Cathy (Troy) Riggs of Alburnett and Becky Rawson of Delhi; stepgrandchildren, Tatelynn, Tierney, Tinley, Adelynn, Greenlee, AJ, Braxton, Parker, Lynden, Steiger and Lincoln; brothers, Nicholas (Kathy) Weiss, of Crest Hill, Ill., and Ernest Jr. (Lena) McGrath, of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; special cousins, Kathy Aburomia, of Palo Alto, Calif., and David Klein, of Jonesburg, Mo.; nieces and nephews, Nicholas (Brandy) Weiss, Jeffrey (Danielle) Weiss, Anthony (Sarah) McGrath, Anastasia McGrath and Alison McGrath. Marion was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce Walters (2001); and a special aunt, Florence Ellebracht Klein. Her family would like to give a special thank-you to Marion's tribe for all of their love and support, thank you Thom and Melissa Darden, Lisa Larson and Sherry Karg. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting Marion's family. Published in The Gazette on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary