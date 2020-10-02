MARION LOUISE PIKE Lisbon Marion Louise Pike passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 89 years old. She was born Feb. 15, 1931, on a farm east of Sutliff, Iowa, to Emer and Frances (Reid) Slater, the youngest of four daughters, all of which were born on a Sunday. She attended country school, graduating from Lisbon High School in 1949. In June of 1950, she married Merrill "Rusty" Pike and to this union three children were born: Loren, Lee and Lynn. She worked at the Lisbon Bank and then the Lisbon Post Office, the latter for over 30 years before retiring. For 20 of those years at the Post Office she was the postmaster. She was active in her church, the Lisbon Federated Church, teaching Sunday school for over 30 years and playing the piano. Other activities were organizations such as the Eastern Star, "Mother Advisor" to the Rainbow girls, Lisbon History Center, South East Linn board member and the Lisbon Community School Foundation. She was the secretary for the Lisbon School Alumni Association for over 65 years until passing the torch to others. She had a community Bible study for over 50 years, which she was very proud to be a leader of. Marion Louise (Class of '49) was recently presented (posthumously) with a plaque honoring her many years with the Lisbon High School Alumni Association as its secretary. The Hall of Fame award was for Community Impact as a 2020 inductee. She is survived by a son, Loren (Barbara); daughter, Lynn (Dan) Beck; grandsons, Jay (Janien) of the Woodlands, Texas, Brett of Ankeny, Iowa, and Kyle with great-granddaughter, Violet, and great-grandson, Wesley of Des Moines; four step-grandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her brother-in-law, Glen (Ann) Pike; sister-in-law, Irene (David) Frasher; numerous nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces; and special niece and caregiver, Karen Lehr. She was preceded in death by her son, Lee; husband, "Rusty"; parents, Emer and Frances; sisters, Margaret (Darrell) Morningstar, Helen (Raymond) Puffer and Ione (Alvin) Lehr as well as each of these brothers-in-law. Marion Louise was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed her time with her family. On Wednesday evenings, she also met regularly with a group of "locals" who enjoyed each other's company. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Lisbon Cemetery by Pastor Clinton Jeffers. Memorials are suggested to First Federated Church, 115 North Walnut, Lisbon, IA 52253; Southeast Linn Community Center, P.O. Box 511, Lisbon, IA 52253; or the Lisbon Alumni Association, P.O. Box 747, Lisbon, IA 52253. Please share your support and memories with Marion Louise's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
