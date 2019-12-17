|
|
MARJEAN MARY BILLHORN Manchester MarJean Mary Billhorn, 70, of Manchester, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. MarJean is survived by her husband, Lance of Manchester; two daughters, Kathy (Nick) Letts and Sara Billhorn, both of Manchester; her two grandchildren, Kayci and Lukas; six siblings, Wilma (Steve) Billhorn and LuAnn McQuillen, both of Manchester, Donald "Tiny" (Deb) Weigel of Strawberry Point, Marilyn Corcoran of Manchester, LaVonne "Lovey" Guetzko of Olathe, Kan., and Joe (Anna) Weigel of Edgewood; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends also may call one hour before Mass Friday at the church. Interment: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019