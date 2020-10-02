MARJEAN M. MOORE Marengo Marjean M. Moore, 80, of Marengo, passed away Saturday March 28, 2020, at Compass Memorial Hospital. Graveside Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Marengo Cemetery, Marengo, Iowa, with Pastor Anni Thorn officiating. Memorials may be contributed to First Presbyterian Church, Marengo. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing is practiced. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Larry of Marengo; a son, Alan (Melissa) Moore of Marengo; a daughter-in-law, Gwen Moore of Marengo; six grandchildren, Robert, Darcy, Erynn, Makayla, Kenna and Keaton; a great-grandson, Oakley; two sisters, Marilyn Bhend of Athens, Wis., and Margaret Fuller of Salina, Kan.; a brother, Dan (Kathy) Matt of Kansas City, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Marjean was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Brian, in 2015; and a brother, John Matt. Marjean Mary Matt was born Sept. 6, 1939, in Salina, Kan., the daughter of Walter and Bernice Hienz Matt. She graduated from Minneapolis High School with the class of 1957. She went on to Brown Mockey Business College in Salina, Kan. Marjean was united in marriage to Larry Moore on April 20, 1963, in Minneapolis, Kan., where they made their home. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Ready Mix business in Kansas. The couple moved to Marengo in 1965, where she worked at the Feed Mill, Pronto and Middle American. Marjean led local 4-H groups in Marengo and drove the school bus for more than 10 years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Marengo. Marjean enjoyed photography and word searches. Bowling was a passion of Marjean's and she spent many years dedicated to the game. She will be greatly missed by many. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
