|
|
MARJORIE A. BURGESS Anamosa Marjorie A. Burgess, 79, died on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Jones Regional Hospital following a sudden illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Anamosa, with interment in the Holy Cross Cemetery when all our lives return to normal after COVID-19. Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa is caring for Marjorie and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to 799 Lexington St., Delhi, IA 52223 in Marge's name. Marjorie Agnes Burgess was born Sept. 10, 1940, in Manchester, the daughter of Francis and Artazena (Carradus) Kirby. She received her education in the Hopkinton and Anamosa schools. Marjorie was employed at Square D in Cedar Rapids for 39 years. She retired in 2005. Marge was known for being a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Margie enjoyed taking trips with her sisters to Branson and to various casinos. Being an avid sports fan, Marge loved to watch her son, Scot, coach basketball and football. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities and events. Marge treasured opportunities to stay in touch with loved ones, whether that was in person or talking on the phone. She looked forward to daily visits from her daughter, Brenda, and held on tight to the memories of her daughter, Kristy. Those closest to Marge will remember her as kind-hearted, witty and strong-willed and as someone who would help anyone in need. Marge had a smile that would warm your heart and an infectious laugh. Marge was the rock of her family, full of strength, independent, a great advice-giver and a beautiful soul. Those she left behind will miss her deeply. Surviving are two children, Scot (Audrey) Moenck, Delhi, and Brenda (Paul) Appleby, Anamosa; 10 grandchildren, Myranda, Madyleine, Izabella, and Jemma Moenck, Zane (Jordan) Moenck, Brooke (Tyler) Jones, Cody McGovern, Jeremy McGovern, and Jordan (Lauren) McGovern and Samantha (Eric) Luchtenburg; six great-grandchildren, Luke Jones, Kinley McGovern, Scarlett and Finley Moenck, and Acer and Briar Luchtenburg; six sisters, Betty (late Bill) Felton, Katie (Donald) Chapman, Lois (late Francis) Boeding, Ann (Gary) Siddell, Helen (Gilbert) Becker and Lorraine (Al) Remington. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kristy Moenck; and six siblings, Edward Kirby, Donald Kirby, Bill Kirby, George Kirby, John Kirby and Frances Mae Lange. The family would like to thank everyone at the Anamosa Hospital, Chaplain Bob Brus, and Fr. Nick March for all their care and concern during Marjorie's final hours.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020