MARJORIE A. BURGESS Anamosa Marjorie A. Burgess, 79, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Jones Regional Medical Center following a sudden illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Anamosa, with interment in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, is caring for Marjorie and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to 799 Lexington St., Delhi, IA 52223 in Marge's name. Masks must be worn and properly fitted to enter the church. Social distancing must be observed as well. Please see thegazette.com or Goettschonline.com for the full obit previously published.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.