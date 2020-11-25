1/1
MARJORIE ANDREWS Toddville Marjorie Andrews, 100, died at her home on Nov. 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Dunkard Cemetery, Toddville, for immediate family only. All attending are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point, assisted the family. Marge was born March 20, 1920, in Toddville, Iowa, to Anna Erickson and Wencil Andrews. She graduated from Toddville High School in 1937. Marge played basketball and was on the team that went to the state tournament. She graduated from the University of Iowa and went on to teach social studies in a number of high schools in Iowa before joining the Des Moines school system in 1954, where she taught junior high students until she retired. Marge devoted 40 years to teaching. Marge loved to go fishing in Minnesota, search for morels and spend time with her nieces and nephews. Our sister was a very caring person to all of her younger siblings. We will miss her. Marjorie is survived by her siblings, Catherine Dytrt of Alburnett, Kenny (Shirley) Andrews of Alburnett and David Michael Andrews of Toddville; sister-in-law, Helen Andrews of Cedar Rapids; cousin, Dolores Meier of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Marvin, Bruce (Clara) and Donald Andrews; and sister, Helen (Edward) Anderson. Memorials may be directed to Monroe Township Fire Department and UnityPoint Hospice. Please share a memory of Marge at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
622 Main St
Center Point, IA 52213
(319) 849-1567
