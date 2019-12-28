|
MARJORIE ANN SCHAUL Masonville Marjorie Ann Schaul, 77, of Masonville, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. A Scripture service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester. Following Scripture service, the family will greet friends until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Immaculate Conception Church in Masonville, conducted by the Rev. Gabriel Anderson. Burial will take place in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Masonville. Marge was born April 4, 1942, at home in Worthington, Iowa, the daughter of Val and Clara (Krogmann) Goedken. She graduated from St. Paul School in Worthington. On Oct. 29, 1960, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa, Marge was united in marriage to Robert Schaul. She worked side-by-side with her husband on their farm. Marge was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and the Busy Bee Card Club. Her favorite place was helping outside at the farm, but she especially enjoyed gardening and mowing lawn. Getting together with the ladies of the Busy Bee card club was a highlight each month. Marge also loved the time spent with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Robert Schaul of Masonville; four sons, Kenneth Schaul of Masonville, Richard (Lori) Schaul of Gig Harbor, Wash., Steven (Coni) Schaul of Robins, Iowa, and Jeffery (Jennifer) Schaul of Manchester, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Andrew (Susan) Schaul of Kirkwood, Mo., Jay Schaul of Brooklyn, N.Y., Jenifer Bean of Robins, Josh Emerson of Cedar Rapids, Jason (Kristin) Rex of Pueblo West, Colo., Brandon Schaul of Rockwell City, Iowa, Casey Schaul of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Brittany (James) Leytem of Cascade, Iowa, and Jacob Schaul of Robins; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Finley Rex; four sisters, Verna Hoefer, Betty Greif, Darlene Fangman and Bonnie McManus; and three brothers, Ed Goedken, Charlie Goedken and Don Goedken. Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Val and Clara; sister, Clara "Toots;" brother, Walter; and great-grandchild, Gavin. Please share a memory of Marge at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019