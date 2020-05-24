|
MARJORIE ANN ZALESKY Cedar Rapids Marjorie Ann Zalesky, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died April 23, 2020, at Heritage Specialty Care. A graveside service was held on April 24, 2020, at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fairfax. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service assisted the family. Marjorie is survived by three daughters, two sons and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings. Marjorie loved to garden and walk; she could walk for miles and never get tired. Marjorie enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, as well as playing cards with her friends. She was an active member of St. Patrick's Church in Cedar Rapids and enjoyed many years of volunteering there. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 120 Fifth St. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020