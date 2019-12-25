|
MARJORIE "MARGIE" ANN BACON Iowa City Marjorie "Margie" Ann Bacon, 72, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Iowa City, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home peacefully and surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Margie's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Marjorie Ann was born Jan. 23, 1947, in Phoenix, Ariz., the daughter of Dorothy Ann Watson. She was united in marriage to Oliver Carl Bacon on Jan. 5, 1976, in Arizona. Oliver died Jan. 9, 1991. Margie was later married to Howard Harrison Searl in Iowa City on March 1, 1996. He preceded her in death on Aug. 30, 2015. In her free time, Margie enjoyed shopping, reading and watching TV. She was very personable and made an impression on everyone she met. She loved to chat, joke around and make people laugh. Perhaps one of her greatest joys was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. Margie is survived by two daughters, Barb (Anthony) Ridgeway of Cedar Rapids and Janet (Julio) Mora of Coralville; four additional children; her grandchildren, Christina (Colin) Lowe of Iowa City, Destiny Lowe of Bettendorf, James (Lisa) Ridgeway of Marion and Quincy Ridgeway of Cedar Rapids, and David Morgan, Danielle Morgan, Damien Morgan and Darrick Morgan, all of Coralville; one great-grandson, Daniel Lowe; and her siblings, Eddie Watson, Debbie Johnson and Ellen Black, all of Phoenix, Ariz. She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Oliver and Howard.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019