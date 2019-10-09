Home

Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
MARJORIE JEAN BEQUEAITH Stanwood Marjorie Jean Bequeaith, 93, of Stanwood, passed away peacefully Friday evening, Oct. 4, 2019, in her home. Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, at Fry Funeral Home, where family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will take place at Stanwood Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11. A memorial fund has been established for Camp Courageous. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
