1/1
Marjorie E. Nearmyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARJORIE E. NEARMYER Marion Marjorie E. Nearmyer, 84, of Marion, passed away of COVID-19 on Aug. 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Valerie Stone, Vern Nearmyer and Lisa Bush; brothers, John, Oliver and Robert Bonesteel; sisters, Ila Lambert, Ruth Olson and Mary Jean Parizek. She is survived by her sister, Daisy Roehr of Marion, along with her granddaughters, Elizabeth and Katie Bush of Michigan; sister-in-laws, Marilyn Bonesteel and Marguerite Bonesteel; and many nieces and nephews. Condolences and memorials may be directed to Daisy Roehr, 690 Bent Creek Dr., Marion, IA 52302. No services are planned at this time. She will be interred in Oakwood Cemetery at Shellsburg by her son, Vern, at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved