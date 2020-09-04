MARJORIE E. NEARMYER Marion Marjorie E. Nearmyer, 84, of Marion, passed away of COVID-19 on Aug. 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Valerie Stone, Vern Nearmyer and Lisa Bush; brothers, John, Oliver and Robert Bonesteel; sisters, Ila Lambert, Ruth Olson and Mary Jean Parizek. She is survived by her sister, Daisy Roehr of Marion, along with her granddaughters, Elizabeth and Katie Bush of Michigan; sister-in-laws, Marilyn Bonesteel and Marguerite Bonesteel; and many nieces and nephews. Condolences and memorials may be directed to Daisy Roehr, 690 Bent Creek Dr., Marion, IA 52302. No services are planned at this time. She will be interred in Oakwood Cemetery at Shellsburg by her son, Vern, at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store