MARJORIE E. SANDSTOE Lisbon Marjorie E. Sandstoe, 98, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Burial: Lisbon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Center for Active Seniors, 1035 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport, IA 52806; or St. John's United Methodist Church, 1325 Brady St., Davenport IA 52803. Marjorie was born on Aug. 27, 1921, to Amy and Lawrence Clark. She married Leon Sandstoe, and they were blessed with a son, Dean. Marjorie spent most of her professional life working for Iowa-Illinois Gas & Electric. She always enjoyed the challenge that the job provided and the many wonderful friends she met there. Her personal life consisted of traveling with her husband and loving her family. Family and friends were always at the heart of her life. Marjorie was an intelligent, creative person who was willing to help others solve problems. Outings and travel with friends were a delight to her. Being outdoors with a fishing pole was one of her favorite ways to spend time with family. Marjorie was a faithful worker of St. John's United Methodist Church, a member of National T.T.T. Society, a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star and a volunteer at the Putnam Museum for many years. She is survived by her son, Dean (Nancy); grandson, Brad (Kim); great-granddaughter, Brooke; niece, Dorothy Stork (Bill); nephew, Glenn Whitman; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; great-grandson, T.J. Sandstoe; sisters, Fern White and Mable Sueppel; brother, Darrell Clark; and three nephews, Claire, Arlo and Kenny Whitman. Please share your support and memories with Marjorie's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020