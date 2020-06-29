MARJORIE ESTHER PACE Cedar Rapids Marjorie Esther Pace, 98, of Geneseo, Ill., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away early Friday morning, June 26, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hus Memorial Presbyterian Church, Cedar Rapids, with Pastor Terry Van Wyk officiating. Burial will follow at Czech National Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the services at the church. Everyone attending the funeral is strongly urged to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the church. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service is serving the family. Marjorie is survived by her sons, James Pace and Richard Pace and wife Linda; five grandchildren, Mark Pace and wife Carolyn, Scott Pace and wife Amy, Allan Pace, Amy Murray and husband Lane and Julie Pace; six great-grandchildren, Michael Murray and wife Haley, Hannah Pace, Derek Pace, Lauren Murray, William Pace and Dylan Pace; sister, Marj Nejdl; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pat; daughter-in-law, Mary; great-grandson, Drason Pace; her parents; two sisters, Anna Mae Vanous and Rose Marie McClenahan; and a brother, Leonard Kroupa. Marjorie was born March 6, 1922, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Wencil and Mary (Kroupa) Machacek. She was a lifelong resident of Cedar Rapids until moving to Geneseo, Ill., three years ago. Marjorie married Marcus L. "Pat" Pace on May 15, 1943, in Kansas City, Mo. Pat died on Jan. 10, 2002. Marge was a member of Hus Memorial Presbyterian Church. She also was a very active member of the Cedar Rapids Czech community and belonged to the following organizations: Sokol Cedar Rapids and the Sokol Senior Stretch Group, the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library and the Museum Guild, the Cedar Rapids Czech School for Children, the Czech Heritage Foundation, the Federation of Czech Groups, Lodge Prokop Velky 137 C.S.A. and Lodge Cedar Rapids 262 W.F.L.A. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the various organizations of which she was a member.



