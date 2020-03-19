|
|
MARJORIE GAINES Mount Vernon Marjorie Gaines, 87, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Services are private at this time. A Celebration of Life at the Mount Vernon United Methodist Church will take place at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon is caring for Marjorie and her family. Burial: Mount Vernon Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters, Sandy (David) Barnhart and Susan (Garold) Schulze; grandchildren, Kelly Burk, Kathy Barnhart, Michael (Jessica) Barnhart, Sean (Heidi) Phillips and Carol (Bill) Miller; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; siblings, Bill (Karen) Wadsworth, Donnie (Bonnie) Wadsworth, Lois (Ed) Hart and Kenny (Mary) Wadsworth; several extended family members; the family fur babies Marjorie enjoyed; and her beloved church family. Marjorie Ann Wadsworth was born April 28, 1932, in rural Springville, to Vernon and Florence (Fox) Wadsworth. She attended Springville High School. She married Paul Gaines on May 27, 1950. Marjorie enjoyed baking and could whip anything up from her cabinets to share and enjoy with her family, including brownies and coconut cream pie. She especially treasured time spent with family. Marjorie was a marvelous cook, and was well known for her homemade beef and noodles around the holidays. She also enjoyed visiting with friends, reading, word search puzzles, gardening and crocheting and sewing — many items of which were donated to church. Marjorie was a longtime member of the Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, her faith and family there were an important part of her life. She belonged to reading, prayer, Sunday school and circle activities, and even helped to clean the church. Marjorie enjoyed traveling with her friends from church to different conferences. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; and sister, Mary Gaines. Memorials may be directed to Mount Vernon United Methodist Church or Meals on Wheels through Southeast Linn Community Center. The family would like to thank the amazing team at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for the great care they gave Marjorie during her illness. Please share your support and memories with Marjorie's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020