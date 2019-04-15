MARJORIE (MARGE) HENDERSON Coggon Marjorie (Marge) Henderson passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Hiawatha Care Center. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 15, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Zion Presbyterian Church in Coggon. Interment will be at a later date. Marjorie Ann (Meints) Henderson was born Dec. 19, 1925, to Carl and Grace (Alexander) Meints in rural Clinton County, Iowa. Marge was the fourth child in a family of five brothers and one sister. She attended rural school, and then on to Calamus High School until her freshman year. The family moved to a farm near Coggon, Iowa, in 1939. Marge graduated with the Class of 1942 at Coggon High School. She attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, and taught several years in Kalona and Williamsburg, Iowa. On Jan. 1, 1947, Marge married James W. Henderson in Ryan, Iowa. They farmed the Grandview Farm near Coggon for nearly 50 years. She completed her bachelor of arts degree from Upper Iowa University and taught at Coggon (later North Linn) Elementary School beginning in 1962 for 27 years. She retired in 1989 and is remembered as a creative and dedicated teacher. After Marge and Jim sold their farm, they moved to a small acreage near Toddville, Iowa, in 1996. Together, they traveled extensively and saw many places around the world. Marge especially enjoyed being near her three grandchildren and being a part of their growing years. Marge was a lifelong active member of Zion Presbyterian Church in Coggon. She was devoted to her family as well as the community. She demonstrated this commitment by the time she gave to volunteering in a variety of ways to make her community a better place. Some of her volunteer endeavors included Abbe Center, RSVP, Zion Presbyterian Church, Linn County Courthouse as a mediator, Alburnett School, 4-H, Aid to Women (Bridgehaven) and the Coggon Historical Society. She belonged to several organizations including Coggon Quilt Club, Linn County Sheep Producers and Linn County Pork Producers. She was an avid gardener all her life, and later a quilter. She was preceded in death by husband, Jim, in 2014, as well as by four brothers and a sister. Survivors include her children, Dr. Karla Henderson of Estes Park, Colo., Sue (Stan Hill) Henderson of Cedar Rapids and Lyn (Ivan) McBride of Toddville; three grandchildren, Leanna (Luke) Showman of Huxley, Sarah McBride of Cedar Rapids and Calvin (Kayla) McBride of Toddville; three great-grandchildren, Nora, Ayla and Clark; and her brother, Don (Helen) Meints from Geneva, Ill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Presbyterian Church at P.O. Box 168, Coggon, IA 52218 or to His Hands Free Clinic at 400 12th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Please share a memory of Marge at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary