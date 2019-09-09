Home

Marjorie I. Hubler


1949 - 2019
Marjorie I. Hubler Obituary
MARJORIE I. HUBLER Iowa City Marjorie I. Hubler, 70, of Iowa City, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, from complications of pancreatic cancer. Private family graveside services will be held at Inland Cemetery, Bennett, Iowa, at a future date with full military honors. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Marjorie was born Feb. 19, 1949, in Tipton, Iowa. She was the daughter of Maynard E. Hubler and Pearl L Heick Hubler Motz. Marjorie went to West Branch Schools until seventh grade, and then attended and graduated from Bennett High School in 1967. On March 3, 1970, she enlisted in the U.S. Army until being honorably discharged on March 2, 1973. Marjorie worked at NCS Pearson for 19 years as a computer tester of Basic Skills until her retirement in 1990. She loved spending time with her family, working outside with her flowers and giving generously to others in need. Marjorie is survived by her sisters, Martha (Bob) Meader of Monticello, Iowa, Phyliss (Dave) Albang of Olin, Iowa, Marilyn (Tom) Davis of North Port, Fla., and Colleen Haley of Marion, Iowa; and her brother, Ronald Hubler of Tipton, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Arlene Ford and Margaret Motz; a brother, Gene Hubler; a son-in-law, Wes Haley; as well as a niece, Patty Wright; and a nephew, Kevin Ford.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019
