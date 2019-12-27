Home

Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Marjorie Soules
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Stanley Union Church
Stanley, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Stanley Union Church
Stanley, IA
Marjorie J. Soules


1926 - 2019
Marjorie J. Soules Obituary
MARJORIE J. SOULES Stanley Marjorie J. Soules, 93, of Stanley, Iowa, passed away Monday evening, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Stanley Union Church in Stanley. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Monday. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, Iowa. A memorial fund has been established for Stanley Union Church. Online obituary at www.jamsonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
