MARJORIE J. SOULES Stanley Marjorie J. Soules, 93, of Stanley, Iowa, passed away Monday evening, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Stanley Union Church in Stanley. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Monday. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, Iowa. A memorial fund has been established for Stanley Union Church. Online obituary at www.jamsonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019