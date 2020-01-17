|
MARJORIE M. BROWN Cedar Rapids Marjorie Marie Brown, 96, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Marengo and Victor, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Marjorie is survived by her children, Joyce Lint of Victor, James Smith of Brooklyn, Christel Brown-Olson of Cedar Rapids and Reynold Brown of Victor; seven grandchildren, Robert Smith of Ely, Edward VanLancker of Victor, Nick Smith of Iowa City, Kyle Lint of Brooklyn, Haley Crawford of Grimes, Iowa, Dustin Olson of Cedar Rapids and Brandy Nelson of Cedar Rapids; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. A private family service will be held at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Memorials may be designated to St. John's Lutheran Church in Marengo and St. James Lutheran Church in Victor, and mailed in care of Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Marjorie's family at www.smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020