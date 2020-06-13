MARJORIE MAE JOHNSON DE SOTEL Anamosa Marjorie Mae Johnson De Sotel, 83, formerly of Anamosa, died Monday, June 8, 2020, in Mission, Texas. Services: Private at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories by the Rev. Nick March. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her stepchildren, John (Vicki) De Sotel of Fairbank, Iowa, and Susan (Mike) Pasker, Donald De Sotel and Steven (Connie) De Sotel, all of Manchester, Iowa; stepgrandchildren, Angela De Sotel, Mitchell De Sotel, Stacy Pasker, Amy Wiley, Daniel De Sotel, Tiffany De Sotel, Tarah De Sotel, Ryan De Sotel and Shelley De Sotel; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Christopher De Sotel, Landice De Sotel, Bryce Wiley, Carson Wiley and Angie De Sotel. Also surviving are nieces, Shelley Johnson-Welter, Teresa Miller and Stacie Price; and nephew, Timothy Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan; her parents; a sibling, Lorraine; and a sister-in-law, Diane M. Johnson of Readlyn, Iowa. Marjorie was born June 25, 1936, near Tripoli, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Martha Johnson. She married Harlan De Sotel on Jan. 19, 1985, in Anamosa, Iowa. Marjorie was a first-grade teacher for 13 years, then a special education teacher for 23 years. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Anamosa. A memorial fund has been established for Camp Courageous of Monticello, Iowa.



